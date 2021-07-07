A federal high Court, Abuja says former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun was ineligible for national service.

The court said she was not supposed to present herself for National Youth Service because under the 1979 Constitution, which was in force at the time of her graduation, she was not a Nigerian citizen either at the time of her graduation or when she turned 30.

Delivery ruling Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the constitution does not require her to present her first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister.

The court also ruled that the ministerial appointment of Mrs Adeosun was not illegal, neither was it unconstitutional, even without presenting the NYSC certificate.