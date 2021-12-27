Yoruba leader creates App to track Kidnapped Victims, Expose Danger

A foremost Historian and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, has unveiled a Mobile Application designed to track Kidnapped Victims and Expose Danger anywhere in Southwest.

The Mobile Application and Alert System, named PAJAWIRI, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

The Security System also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Ibadan, Oyo-State, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria”, he noted.

On the attendant benefits of PAJAWIRI, Akintoye, said every person in possession of the app on their telephone, will be able to activate the APP instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger.

By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbors that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.

Speaking on the ideal features and benefits of the APP, the Coordinator of the PAJAWIRI PROJECT, Engr. Ayobami Abolaji, explained that the Pàjáwìrì App is a warning system for warning and protection through an alarm and alert system that will generate protective action for the community and each individual user.