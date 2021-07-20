Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Benin, weeks after he was declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling weaponry.

Mr. Igboho was arrested by security forces at an airport in Benin’s capital, Cotonou, on Monday night.

Reports say he was heading for Germany and would now be repatriated today, Tuesday.

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier said it was pursuing Mr. Igboho after fleeing a raid on his residence in south-western Oyo state.

Nigeria’s security forces are yet to comment on the arrest.

The DSS raided Mr. Igboho’s home on July 1st, just two days after the activist called for anti- government protests. During the raid, the agency claimed to have recovered a cache of weapons from his home.

Mr. Igboho has been actively campaigning for the formation of an independent state of Yoruba in south-western Nigeria.