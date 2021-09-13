Breaking News

Yola Tanker Explosion destroys properties, causes gridlock

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News About Adamawa State: Yola Tanker Explosion destroys properties, causes gridlock File Picture of a previous tanker Fire

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in an early morning fire incident on Monday in Yola, Adamawa State.

A tanker, laden with fuel, exploded after it fell around the popular Maidoki roundabout, near PZ industrial Layout.

The tanker with registration number YLA 23 XM, according to eye witnesses fell while trying to negotiate the roundabout.

Many shops and properties caught fire following the explosion.

Though no lives were lost properties worth millions of Naira were lost to the fire.

Operatives of the federal and state fire services, as well as security personnel who responded to the distress call are still at the scene of the fire battling to put it out while security personnel maintain public order and prevent looting.

The accident has also disrupted vehicular movements with traffic around the area.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

USAID launches $225m primary health program in five Nigerian states

TVCN
Jun 19, 2019

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new (more…)

Pastors’ group proffers solution to economic recession

TVCN
Feb 13, 2017

Pastors, Leaders Interceding Network have called on the government to urgently address concerns of Nigerians…

‘I lost control’, Fani-Kayode apologises for harassing Journalist

TVCN
Aug 29, 2020

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised to the Nigerian Union Of Journalists on…

CAF names Baba Abel among AFCON 2017 Refs

TVCN
Dec 9, 2016

Confederation of African Football has selected Nigeria's Abel Baba as one of the assistant referees…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Current latest news on Federal Fire Service

FG set to create armed unit of ‘Federal Fire Service’

04 Jul 2021 10.58 am

The federal government has announced its…

Continue reading

Fire fighters battling to put out fire at Ogeere on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

22 Jun 2021 9.54 am

Six tankers, 5 trucks and two cars are involved…

Continue reading

Federal Fire Service promote 616 officers to various levels

12 Sep 2018 12.51 pm

Not less than 616 officers have been promoted…

Continue reading