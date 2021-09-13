We are on the trail of Kabba Correctional Service Attackers – FG

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed that Security agents are on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), in Kabba. Kogi State

The minister who disclosed this in a statement sigbned by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, said having received a comprehensive briefing from the Controller Gneral of the Nigerina Correctional Serviice (NCoS) Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The yet unidentified gunmen according to the minister over powered the security officers on duty which comprised of 15 Soldiers, 10 Police Officers and 10 armed guards of the NCoS on duty who 0fought gallantly to repel the attack.

Two of the security officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack.

The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates as at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence. However, there remains 28 inmates who didn’t escape.

Some have also voluntarily returned to the facility as at this morning.

The Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, is currently monitoring the situation while a tour of the facility is also ongoing.

A Crisis Response Centre has been activated and a Special Taskforce mobilized to recapture escaped inmates whilst an Inter-Agency Security Task Force is already on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the facility.

The minister urged the Kogi residents and the general public to stay calm as the situation is under control.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, assures the citizenry that Nigeria’s security forces will find the attackers and bring them to justice.

He added that no stone will be left unturned to bring them back to custody.

He said the Federal Government will also put INTERPOL on notice with the details of the escaped inmates in case any of them attempts to flee outside the shores of Nigeria.

He urged the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency.

He advised the fleeing inmates that escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence.

He said Law enforcement agencies and citizens are lawfully empowered to use all necessary means to arrest and bring them to justice adding that they should surrender to the nearest law enforcement agencies office.

The minister added that the Nigeria Correctional Service shall not be cowed by elements seeking to compromise the security of the nation adding that the service will not be undaunted.

Further updates according to him will be provided as the situation develops.