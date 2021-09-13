The Controller General of the Nigeria Corrections Service, Haliru Nababa has confirmed the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State by yet to be identified gunmen.

The controller in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, also confirmed that 240 inmates were forcefully released.

According to the statement, the incident took place at about 11:45pm on 12th September, 2021. The attackers in their number were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

The statement also confirmed that a Soldier and a Mobile Police Personnel unfortunately lost their lives in the encounter.

The Controller-General of Corrections commiserated with families of the deceased officers even as he personally leads a team to assess the situation.

He has ordered a recapture procedure to be activated immediately and detailed investigation to be carried out.

The CG appealled to the general public to provide useful intelligence that will assist in recapturing the escapees to security operatives.

MSCC Kabba was established in 2008 with a capacity of 200. At the time of the invasion, 294 inmates were in custody out of which 224 were pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates.