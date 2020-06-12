The Confederation of African Football has selected Joseph Yobo and Perpetua Nkwocha for its campaign against covid-19 in Africa.

The social media challenge tagged, Speak Up Africa, is aimed at raising awareness on preventive methods against covid-19 as part of the Stay Safe Africa campaign.

African football legends including Ahmed Hassan of Egypt, Trésor Lomana Lualua of Democratic Republic Congo and Kalilou Fadiga of Senegal have participated in the challenge by lending their influential voices to the campaign through sharing of videos on social media.

Nkwocha is one of Nigeria’s greatest female footballer, winning CAF’s Player of the Year four times, while Yobo captained the Super Eagles to victory at the 2013 African Cup of Nations.