Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, said the political activist will not be forgotten in a hurry.

He commisrated with the Yoruba race over the death of the civil rights activist.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race over the loss of Yinka Odumakin.

“May God grant his departed soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.