A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of Afenifere, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, as a rude shock.

Atiku who referred to Odumakin as his younger brother, said the deceased was a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

The former vice president disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

The statement reads: “I received the news of the death of my younger brother and friend, Yinka Odumakin with a rude shock.

“I sympathize with all Nigerians who share these same values with Odumakin, especially the Afenifere group of which Yinka was the publicity secretary – a role he played with so much commitment and admiration.

“Much as our heart grieves over this unpleasant development, we must take solace in accepting it as an act of God and acknowledge the fact that Yinka lived a life of purpose in defense of the ordinary people of this country and to enthrone a better Nigeria.

“I condole with his wife, Dr (Mrs) Joe Okei Odumakin and his children and pray that God will grant him eternal rest,” the statement read.