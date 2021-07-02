It is actually three months which went by like a breeze!

Three months that my Comrade Yinka Odumakin rose to higher realms…Just like a moment!

But the wound is still fresh; the pain sharp and his images as clear as if printed in colour.

The void is not filled; no, not at all! Not on the field, not at home, not anywhere.

There is a costly calm

where his voice once rang. Where the bell of freedom and justice once rang… there is now a costly calm!

Advertisement

Three months and our self-imposed retreat lapses. We emerge again into duty!

Duty to immortalise this life…our life. Duty to dedicate one life to another.

Three months! And still counting. Counting unto eternity.

But now we emerge.

Like Phoenix, we rise!

Once again, we express deep gratitude to everyone who made the past three months of the great loss less unbearable.

Advertisement

To those who brought us balm, we say: Thank you!

Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin.