Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho said that despite the Department of State Security (DSS) raid on his residence, the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos will go on as planned.

Though Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned on Thursday that Igboho and other agitators should not stage any rally in Lagos.

He stated that anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally will be dealt with according to the law.

However in a live broadcast on Friday morning monitored by the Nation, Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, explained that the rally will go as planned at Ojota, adding that Igboho will be back stronger.

He said: “I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned

“The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned with all arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed.

“I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far.

On the 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning.

The whole arrangement and planning is going on.”

“I’ve spoken with the general Secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Professor Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened.