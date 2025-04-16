Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged defamatory statements made against him by the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In the petition, written and signed by his solicitor, N.A. Abubakar to the IGP on Wednesday, Bello called on the Nigeria Police Force under his (IGP’s) leadership to invite Senator Natasha to substantiate her allegation against him with credible evidence.

“Where she fails to do so, cause her to be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance and spreading false information injurious to public peace,” the lawyer wrote.

He said that the utterances made against the former governor were not only false, reckless and inciting, but “they constitute serious criminal defamation, false accusation and incitement to public disorder, all of which are offences under the Nigerian law.”

The former governor has also written to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, through his counsels, R.O. Balogun, SAN & Co, demanding retraction and public apology over defamatory statements made against him in two national dailies, or face legal consequences.

“Our Client’s attention has been drawn to a most disturbing, damaging and criminally defamatory statement made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, during her public address at a political event tagged ‘Homecoming Rally’ held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

“That while addressing attendees at the rally, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely and maliciously uttered the following words in reference to our client: ‘(Senate President Godswill) Akpabio sent for Yahaya Bello. And it was actually Senator Asuquo from Cross River that drove Yahaya Bello from Hilton Hotel.

“I was informed of everything and what I got to know of the meeting was in two folds. He told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it – of course, monies changed hands that night.

“The second thing he told him was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but I wrote to the IG of Police. Akpabio told Yahaya Bello. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, that it should be done here, so it would seem as if it’s the people that killed me here …’

“That these utterances are not only false, reckless and inciting, but they constitute serious criminal defamation, false accusation and incitement to public disorder, all of which are offences under Nigerian law,” Bello’s lawyer, Abubakar, wrote in the petition to the IGP.

He said Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, penalises a person who knowingly or intentionally sends false messages or information through a computer or network likely to cause harm to the reputation of another person.

He added that, in Senator Natasha’s case, she caused videos of her above statement to be widely circulated online where it has continued to trend till date with the clear intention of causing harm to the reputation of the former governor against Sections 114 and 140 of the Penal Code (applicable in Northern Nigeria) – which criminalises giving false information with intent to mislead public officers or the public.

Yahaya Bello urged the IGP to expedite action on the petition, stating that “failure to act in the circumstances of these egregious offences by Senator Natasha will embolden others to also weaponise political platforms for dangerous falsehoods.

According to him, this is necessary “to preserve public order, safeguard the integrity of public discourse and protect innocent persons from targeted smear campaigns that can endanger lives or destabilise the peace of the state and nation.”