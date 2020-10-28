News just in says the World Trade Organization’s selection committee has recommended former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director General.

The endorsement moves her a step closer to becoming the WTO’s first female director-general.

The panel of three senior WTO ambassadors told Okonjo-Iweala that she had a wide margin of support and is best poised to command a consensus from the organization’s 164 members.

The recommendation helps Okonjo-Iweala clear one of the final hurdles in a complex and lengthy process aimed at naming the next leader of the WTO.

The United States is reportedly against her candidature but an official announcement is expected by the 7th of November.