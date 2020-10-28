Over 35 tractors, customs fatigue, and vehicles have been recovered following the directive by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, giving looters 12 hours to return all stolen items or face arrest.

The items were carted away in the unrest that followed the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said 184 out of the suspects were apprehended for breaking in and looting of both government and private warehouses and homes.

While 54 were arrested for violating the curfew put in place by the state government.

The commissioner said “so far 35 tractors, 22 hand tractors, 28 hand tractors hoes, ejection sprayers, 142 bags of fertilizers among, others have been recovered” through the effort of the police and other sister security agencies.

Other recovered items according to Adeyanju, include nine vehicles and 12 tricycles.

The CP further said that they are still recovering more looted items and apprehending more suspects.

Adeyanju also warned against the purchase of looted items, saying anyone found in possession of looted properties will be arrested and prosecuted.