Wrong version of Electoral Act Amendment bill sent to President Buhari – Speaker

The House of Representatives will re-introduce the Electoral Act Amendment Bill at Wednesday plenary.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known as he welcomed his colleagues to 2022 legislative business.

The Speaker also expressed concerns about the errors purported to be in the Bill sent to Mr. President for assent, insisting a different version might have been transmitted.

He assured Nigerians the Constitution Amendment Bill would be ready for the concurrence of the States Houses of Assembly before end of February.