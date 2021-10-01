Wounded troops receive wheelchairs, other materials in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian armed forces who were wounded in battle and currently receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army reference hospital in Kaduna State have received 30 wheelchairs, other medical and relief materials from a delegation of senior Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA).

Wife of the chief of defence staff Victoria Irabor, led the delegation to commiserate with the wounded troops as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The donation of the materials was in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Mrs Victoria Irabor commended the troops for their sacrifices and assured them of continued support and prayers for speedy recovery.