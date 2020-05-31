Today is World No Tobacco day and Nigeria is joining the rest of the world to commemorate the day.

This year’s theme is “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.”

The motivation behind the theme is the tobacco industry’s manipulation of the youth to become smokers through use of youth-appealing flavours in cigarettes, false claims of “harm reduction”, sponsoring celebrities/influencers among others.

The WHO believes the youths can also play lead roles in counter-marketing the tobacco industry and exposing their lies.