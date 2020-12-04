Arik Air operations have been grounded by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, over alleged poor working conditions.

Workers at the airline decided to down tools over unpaid salary and poor welfare.

The strike has brought hardship to passengers, who have been stranded for more than 2 days.

Hours after total shut down of activities of the carrier, the management announced the sack of more than 300 workers.

According to the union, other airlines have called their workers back to their duty posts after the COVID-19 pandemic, but Arik Air decided to run on 20 per cent staff strength, while 80 per cent are still at home.