Breaking News

Women group calls for improved security in North West region

Women group calls for improved security in North West region Women group calls for improved security in North West region

Women across North West states have called on the government and other duty bearers to address the current spate of insecurity in the region.

These include the recurrent cases of banditry, Kidnappings for ransom and attacks on school and innocent citizens in North-West states.

The women who converged on Kaduna on Tuesday are saddened that violent extremism and communal clashes induced by widened segregation along ethnic and religious divides has also led to forced displacement and loss of lives.

They said peace remains a prerequisite for development and call on the government to put effective strategies in place to end the violence as women and children are the worst hit.

The group also enlightened women on their role in the peace building process.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Thirty five Political parties pull out of CUPP, form CIPP

TVCN
Jun 7, 2019

A convergence of 35 political parties in Nigeria has pulled out of the Coalition of United Political…

CP Abutu commends officers, men for restoring peace in Zamfara

TVCN
Jan 1, 2021

Police in Zamfara state say they are working hard to strengthen the peace pact with armed Bandits initiated…

Klopp charges Liverpool players to stay focused

TVCN
Jan 20, 2020

Liverpool Manager ,Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to maintain focus despite moving 16 points…

Naira may depreciate on dollar shortage

TVCN
Sep 8, 2017

 The naira may depreciate against the United States dollar at the parallel market on dollar shortage…

TVC News Special Reports

Defend yourself, community, Publisher tells Nigerians

14 Jun 2021 3.54 pm

The publisher of a community newspaper in…

Continue reading

We’re exploring all options to find solutions to insecurity – NASS

16 Feb 2020 5.59 pm

The National Assembly said it is currently…

Continue reading

Service chiefs exhausted, have nothing more to offer- Arewa Forum

04 Sep 2020 10.46 am

The Arewa Professional Forum (APF) has expressed…

Continue reading