Women group calls for improved security in North West region

Women across North West states have called on the government and other duty bearers to address the current spate of insecurity in the region.

These include the recurrent cases of banditry, Kidnappings for ransom and attacks on school and innocent citizens in North-West states.

The women who converged on Kaduna on Tuesday are saddened that violent extremism and communal clashes induced by widened segregation along ethnic and religious divides has also led to forced displacement and loss of lives.

They said peace remains a prerequisite for development and call on the government to put effective strategies in place to end the violence as women and children are the worst hit.

The group also enlightened women on their role in the peace building process.