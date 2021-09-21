Breaking News

Governor Zulum Suspends Ramat Polytechnic Management

Latest Breaking News About Borno State: Governor Zulum suspends Ramat Polytechnic Management Governor Babagana Umaru Zuklum at Ramat Polytechnic

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has suspended the entire management of the state owned Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri, for a period of six months. 

The Governor during a surprise visit to the institution was shocked to see workshops and laboratories no longer functioning, and many marches were out of use with some covered by cobwebs and rodents roaming around due to neglect.

Governor Babagana Zulum after assessing all infrastructures and learning conditions, directed the State’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe to take over the affairs of the School immediately.

The management of the school were suspended from work for six months, due to what the governor described as incompetency.

 

The Governor further directed the ministry of water resources to drill two deep aquifers borehole and carry out a complete water channel network within the polytechnic, which is coming after prior interventions he approved for Polytechnic in 2019, to reduce problems of water supply.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UPDATE: Oshiomhole escapes death, 2 security aides die in auto crash

TVCN
Sep 2, 2020

At least two police officers have been confirmed dead following a road accident involving the convoy…

Davido, Tiwa Savage, others bag 2018 AFRIMA awards

TVCN
Nov 26, 2018

The 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA held in Accra, Ghana on November, 24, 2018 had in (more…)

US says Committed in building capacity in security

TVCN
Apr 29, 2021

The United States has restated her commitment to youth empowerment in Nigeria as both countries explore…

LASG begins manhunt for man that masturbates, harasses ladies inside public buses  

TVCN
Mar 18, 2021

Lagos State Government says it has launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified man who was allegedly…

TVC News Special Reports

NDLEA Borno Command seizes 16,904.313KG of illicit drugs

02 Feb 2021 10.25 am

The Borno Command of the National Drug Law…

Continue reading

Wreckage of crashed NAF Alpha Jet not found in Bama – NAF

05 Apr 2021 4.37 pm

The attention of the Nigerian Air Force…

Continue reading

Nigerian Military Repels Boko Haram Attack on Damboa, Destroys 6 Gun Trucks

02 Jun 2021 9.45 pm

A fair number of Boko Haram terrorists on…

Continue reading