Governor Zulum Suspends Ramat Polytechnic Management

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has suspended the entire management of the state owned Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri, for a period of six months.

The Governor during a surprise visit to the institution was shocked to see workshops and laboratories no longer functioning, and many marches were out of use with some covered by cobwebs and rodents roaming around due to neglect.

Governor Babagana Zulum after assessing all infrastructures and learning conditions, directed the State’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe to take over the affairs of the School immediately.

The management of the school were suspended from work for six months, due to what the governor described as incompetency.

The Governor further directed the ministry of water resources to drill two deep aquifers borehole and carry out a complete water channel network within the polytechnic, which is coming after prior interventions he approved for Polytechnic in 2019, to reduce problems of water supply.