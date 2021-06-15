Two wives of District Head of Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger state (Madakin Zungeru), Mallam Mustapha Madaki abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have regained their freedom after payment of N5 million ransom.

It will be recalled that Gunmen, numbering about 20 about a week ago stormed the sleepy town at about 1: 30 am, headed straight to the residence of the community leader located in the heart of the town and took him and his two wives away.

During the operation said to have lasted for about thirty minutes, Madakin Zungeru, on noticing the presence of the invaders went and hide himself inside the room of one of his wives, Habiba where he was eventually captured and led away with the two wives.

The gunmen said to have gone into Zungeru town in convoy of ten had parked their motorcycles about 500 metres away and moved into the town on foot and to the house of their target unchallenged.

A source from the local government told our correspondent that after several days of negotiations with the group, the community was able to raise for N5 million out of the N10 million initially demanded by the armed bandits.

According to the source from Wushishi, “The armed bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10 million and to buy them 100 android phones and 5 Bajaj motorcycles. But as it is we were not able to get the amount”.

In addition to the N10 million ransom, the bandits it was gathered also demanded that the community supply them with 100 android handsets and 5 Bajaj motorcycles to be brought to a designated spot around Madaka area in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

As at the time of this report it could not clear ascertain if the traditional ruler has been released but unconfirmed report had it that the two wives have been taken to medical facility in Abuja for medical certification.