Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of the effort to reconcile contending aspirants in the Edo PDP governorship primary scheduled to hold on Thursday.

Speaking on the matter, Governor Wike said rather than considering the interest of all stakeholders, the party’s national working committee has chosen to blackmail him.

He denied responsibility for an order obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt affecting the conduct of the PDP governorship primaries in Edo state.

Governor Wike also warned of the possibility of a major crisis in the party similar to that of the All Progressives Congress.