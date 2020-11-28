The widow of Rotimi Adeyemo Oke, who was an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it is exactly two years from now that a SARS official shot him dead.

Silifat Adeyemo was testifying before the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry into alleged abuses of operatives of the disbanded police unit.

She said she was with her husband up to the point when they got to his office at LASTMA zone 16, in Iyana Ipaja and then left. She was led in her testimony by counsel of the Nigerian Bar Association, MAA Sanni.

Mrs Adeyemo said it was when she was expecting her husband to return home that she was told that he had been shot.

She added that one CSP Gana from SARS paid her a visit, but nothing else happened, and that the name of the officer that shot her husband is Olonode Olukayode.

She tearfully described the agony she is still passing through, as her late husband who was the breadwinner of the family, also left behind three children, including a set of twins and aged parents.

In her Cross examination by the Police counsel, she confirmed that the Lagos State government gave them ten million naira as compensation which has now been exhausted.

She is now demanding adequate compensation from the Nigerian Police to the family. The panel adjourned the case to December 11.