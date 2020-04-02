The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has given reasons why it suspended the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for Wednesday.

NERC had on January 4, in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 for the 11 Discos, said that consumers would start to pay more for electricity from April 1.

The power distribution companies had filed applications with the commission for a review of their respective end-user tariffs.

The regulator said on Tuesday that public hearings were held at different locations within the franchise areas of the Discos from February 25 and March 9 to consider the applications.

It said the wide metering gap in the Nigerian electricity supply industry, currently at about 60 per cent.

According to NERC, customers of the 11 Discos are willing to pay appropriate rates for services rendered by the Discos but this willingness is conditioned on guaranteed hours of supply, quality of power and adequate metering.

“There shall be no increase in tariffs of end-use customers on April 1, 2020,” the commission said in a new order.

It said the December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 would remain in force until June 30, 2020 when a new minor review order would be issued by the commission.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria shall provide tariff support during the transitional period to full revenue recovery ending on June 30, 2021 based on the under-recovery of the revenue requirement determined by the commission,” NERC said.