The Ministry of the Environment and the Federal Fire Service have commenced disinfection of public places in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The exercise forms part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to prevent reinfection in the aftermath of the scourge.

Abuja has recorded the second highest number of positive coronavirus cases and there are fears that there is a high risk of getting infected in the Federal capital.

It is not surprising that the Federsl Ministry of Environment has chosen to emulate the curative Steps of other countries badly hit by the Outbreak.



It has in partnership with the Federal Fire Service, kicked off a National Fumigation exercise.

The exercise will be carried out in sensitive areas within and around the FCT, to disinfect contaminated Spots and places considered potential breeding ground for the Virus.

However, before the field men embarked on the delicate task, they were enlightened on the potentials dangers it may have on their health.

They were handed protective kits to safeguard themselves against any hazardous substances .