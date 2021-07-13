Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has again re advocated for the rework and review of the Nigerian intelligence network to enhance intelligence gathering and fight against crimes and criminality.

The Governor was speaking at the 2nd Shinkafi Intelligence and Security Summit organized by the Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation, held in Abuja on Wednesday

The Summit which was centered on “Socio-economic Implications of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria”. Bello who regret how his state is suffering greatly from insecurity since the inception of his administration, explained how his government tried reconciliatory approach which did not scale through as it was discovered that the perpetrators are mere criminals, who are not ready to change their criminal behaviours owing to its lucrative nature.

He added that it was on the basis, his government took a decision not to pay ransom to the criminals, pointing out that the criminals have grown into a very formidable network with handy informants.

He said “when we have tip-off and troops are deployed, the bandits get wind of their movement and relocate.”

On State Police, Sani Bello said, it is an idea, whose time has come because Nigeria’s population has increased tremendously, “we can’t continue to avoid the issue of state police forever, even if it’s not now certainly, sometimes to come because Nigeria’s population has gone beyond 200 million.

He weighed-in on the role of traditional rulers and religious leaders, who he described as the best security network. “In tackling kidnapping and banditry, the role of traditional rulers and religious leaders in our society cannot be over-emphasised. Traditional rulers and religious leaders should be supported to effectively check their domains and subjects. Also, our religious leader have immense influence over worshippers.”

While commending the Foundation for sustaining the legacies of Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi, Governor Sani Bello described Shinkafi as a sterling Police officer, astute lawyer and professional security expert, whose footprints still radiate in our contemporary security situations today.

He insisted that incorporating vigilantes in fighting insecurity is the way to go. But insisted that the members must be properly trained and people of impeccable characters should be recruited.