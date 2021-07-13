The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has described the news of alleged suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha as unfortunate and untrue.

National Secretariat of the party in a statement on Tuesday said the fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of the party’s official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

The statement reads in part: “The APC does not currently have a “National Working Committee” as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen our great party.

“We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news. We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and punlicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

“We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists,” the party said.