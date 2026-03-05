Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said the failure of local governments in the state to implement the N90,000 minimum wage for teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is linked to the ongoing settlement of gratuity arrears owed to retired council workers. The gove...

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said the failure of local governments in the state to implement the N90,000 minimum wage for teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is linked to the ongoing settlement of gratuity arrears owed to retired council workers.

The governor explained that the financial commitments to pensioners have significantly constrained the ability of the 13 local government councils to immediately begin payment of the new wage for junior and primary school teachers.

Nwifuru spoke during the flag-off of the distribution of instructional materials to public schools at the Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board (EBUBEB) headquarters along the Enugu–Abakaliki Expressway.

He said available financial records show that councils retain limited funds after meeting gratuity obligations.

“There has been this issue of non-payment of the N90,000 minimum wage to our newly recruited and posted teachers,” he said.

“From available records, no local government goes home with more than N150 million after paying gratuities. If we further deplete that amount, it means we won’t have effective administration at the local government level.”

The Nigerian Union of Teachers had earlier threatened to embark on industrial action over the delay, but the governor said he appealed to the union for understanding while the backlog of gratuities is being cleared.

He assured the teachers that the situation is temporary and expressed confidence that the wage implementation would begin soon.

“We want a situation where retirees can process and access their gratuities within one month. We are making this sacrifice to clear the backlog, and I am confident that within two months we will complete it and begin payment of the N90,000 minimum wage to SUBEB teachers,” he said.

Nwifuru noted that the affected teachers would ultimately benefit from the wage adjustment, which other categories of workers in the state are already receiving.

Beyond the wage issue, the governor renewed his call for reforms in Nigeria’s basic education system, advocating the integration of vocational and technical skills into the curriculum to better prepare students for the labour market.

He argued that the current structure places excessive emphasis on theoretical learning while neglecting practical competencies.

“The current model disproportionately emphasises theoretical knowledge at the expense of practical competencies, leaving many graduates ill-equipped for labour market realities,” Nwifuru said.

“The fault is not with the graduates. They studied what was offered to them. The challenge lies in the structure of the system.”

According to him, a structural shift beginning from the upper basic level, particularly from Year Seven, is necessary to embed innovation, technical skills and competence-driven learning in the education system.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving public education, noting that regulatory measures have been taken against substandard private schools.

“In our manifesto, we pledged to make the worst public school better than the best private school. That commitment remains unwavering,” the governor said.

Earlier, a representative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Isaac Ochinwo, said the distribution of learning materials forms part of the commission’s mandate to expand access to quality basic education and strengthen monitoring of schools.

He said the items, valued at about N15 million, include textbooks for nursery and primary schools, desktop computers, writing materials, classroom furniture and sporting equipment.

Chairman of EBUBEB, Mrs Patience Ogodo, disclosed that 240 schools across Ebonyi’s three senatorial zones benefited in the first phase of the distribution.

She listed the items supplied to include 1,410 seats; 46,545 English textbooks; 38,817 Mathematics textbooks; 3,675 exercise books; 3,675 school bags; 3,675 sandals; 3,675 pencils; 1,500 plastic chairs; 492 rubber mats; and 2,499 computers.

Ogodo urged school administrators and teachers to safeguard the materials and ensure they are properly utilised to support teaching and learning.

The distribution exercise was coordinated by UBEC in collaboration with EBUBEB as part of efforts to strengthen foundational literacy, promote digital inclusion and improve access to quality basic education in Ebonyi State.