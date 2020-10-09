The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said he is a responsible lawmaker who has nothing to hide.



He was reacting to his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday over allegations of fraud and financial misappropriation.

Obasa in a short statement signed by him said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission invited me today (Thursday). As a responsible citizen and lawmaker, I honoured the invitation. I have nothing to hide. When we are called upon by law-enforcement agents in their investigations, as responsible citizens, it’s our duty to oblige them.”