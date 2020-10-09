Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has described as untrue reports credited to an online medium on the alleged ban on the use of mobile phones and wearing of sunglasses in the Kuriga village of Chikun local government area of the state.

The governor in a tweet to the medium described the report as inaccurate as their is no Hisbah or religious police in the state.

He went further to advise that the medium should stop sensationalising issues of criminal behaviour by using pictures from other places to push what he described as a false story.

He called for accurate reporting of events for proper understanding by people so as not to confuse a criminal behaviour with something else in the eyes of the people.