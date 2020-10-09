The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday paraded no fewer than 23 suspects alleged to have committed various crimes including banditry, kidnapping and theft.

The suspects were said to have been arrested during recent security operations by the police in the State.

Among the suspect was a 20-year-old man, Sani Haruna, from Kwakwara village in the Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Gambo Isah, said Haruna was arrested with one AK-47 rifle allegedly found on him.

Haruna was said to have confessed that he and seven others who are now at large, had earlier attacked Kwakwara village and killed a 60-year-old man, Mallam Murnai, and also injured his son, Gambo Saidu, before dispossessing them of eight cows, 50 sheep and 10 goats.

Another 25-year-old suspect, Sanusi Abubakar, of Unguwar Gajere village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state was also paraded.

Abubakar was alleged to have conspired with two other suspects who are also at large to kidnap one Haruna Garba whose family paid N3m ransom.

Gambo added, “The suspect (Abubakar) confessed that in the process of kidnapping the said Alhaji Haruna, one of the suspects who is at large, Ibrahim Kawo, shot and killed one Ibrahim Lado.”

Gambo said all the suspects will face the full wrath of the law after completion of investigation on the various crimes they were arrested for.