The Western Marine command of the Nigerian Customs Service has destroyed over ten thousand kilogrammes of seized cannabis sativa.

According to the service, the illicit drug valued at one point two billion naira, was smuggled through an exit point from the high sea between Nigeria and Republic of Benin.

Earlier in May, the Western Marine Customs Command showcased the seizure which was intercepted following credible intelligence.

The area comptroller, Olugboyega Peters reiterated that the seizure is the highest catch of a single item of cannabis ever seized in the history of the service.

Considering that the country is also in the forefront of the fight against drug abuse, the cooperation of the various security agencies in the fight against illegalities and all forms of smuggling were lauded, while the public is being urged to be in compliance with the law.

The destruction of the illicit drug was witnessed by several security agencies, after the certificate of destruction was jointly signed.