Two of West Brom’s key players Matheus Pereira and Branislav Ivanovic have tested positive for the coronavirus and are now self-isolating.

The Midlands club announced on their website: “Slaven Bilić has confirmed two Albion players will miss today’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19. Branislav Ivanović and Matheus Pereira have begun a period of self-isolation.

Albion manager Slaven Bilic said the club received the results earlier in the week and the pair are in a period of 10 days in self-isolation.

Mr. Bilic wished the players a speedy recovery and promised to support them if necessary during their quarantine.