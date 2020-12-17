Governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, and his family on his 78th birthday.

The governors, in a congratulatory message signed by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended the leadership, vision, and commitment of Buhari to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The message read in part: “As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and

a source of inspiration,

“We remained confident that under your leadership, Nigeria will be able to resolve its national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country, despite the current security challenges in the nation,” the governors stated.

President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 78 on Thursday.