The three and forty schoolboys (340) abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have been released.

Our Correspondents in Katsina state report that the state government confirmed the release of the schoolboys to them.

Sources close to the government disclosed this minutes ago that the agreement was secured through a private intermediary.

Already the children are being conveyed to Katsina state capital.

Earlier today, news of the release of the schoolboys filtered social space but could not be confirmed by any authority.

Details later…