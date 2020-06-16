Imo State Police Command said investigation is ongoing into the sudden death of two persons believed to be lovers in a hostel at Nekede, Owerri west local government area.

Public Relations officer of the state police command identified the deceased as Samuel Osuji and Cynthia Obieshi.

According to him, Miss Obieshi may have visited her boyfriend on Saturday where she spent the night but unfortunately both of them did not wake in the morning.

He said the police was invited and had made some discoveries.

The Police spokesman said their remains have been deposited in the morgue as investigations continue.