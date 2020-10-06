Delta state Government says it is committed to the security of lives and property of its citizens.

Reacting to a viral video wrongfully suggesting that the police killed a young man in Ughelli, the Commissioner For Information, Charles Aniagwu told journalists at a news conference in Asaba that the state government has a healthy working relationship with security agencies operating in the state.

He urged residents to cultivate such relationship with the agencies to engender mutual respect on both sides, especially while the law enforcement agents carry out their duties lawfully.