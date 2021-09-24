Breaking News

We’re committed to fight against cholera outbreak – Oyo Govt

The Oyo state government has assured residents of the state of its preparedness towards fighting cholera outbreak in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of Oyo state ministry of Health, Ayoola Adebisi gave the assurance while speaking at a press conference in Ibadan.

The permanent secretary said proactive measures are being put in place to ensure prevention of the outbreak through sensitisation of health workers across the 33 local governments of the state.

According to him, the state hereby wishes to assure the populace of effective preparedness for prevention of outbreak of cholera and wish to implore the populace to properly dispose of their faeces and refuse and improve on their personal hygiene.

The disease surveillance and notification officers in all 33 local governments of the state have been put on alert to institute preventive measure and sensitisation of health professionals in public and private hospitals to promptly respond to outbreak of cholera in the event of any occurrence.

He said areas where cases of the outbreak have been recorded have been put the check.

He advised residents to take preventive measure through constant practice of personal hygiene, adding that any suspected case should be reported the the nearest Government health centre for free treatment.

