The Yobe state Government has received second batch of 51 repatriated almajiris from Nasarawa state due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

But the State government said it would not retaliate by repatriating Almajiris in its domain back to their states of origin as this was an unhealthy situation for the nation at this period of trying to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the outbreak of the novel conavirus, the repatriation of almajiris to their respective states has become the new norm for state governments.



A few days ago, 125 almajiris who are indigenes of Yobe state were repatriated by the Gombe state government. Since their arrival, the state government tried to make their stay comfortable..

Yobe state Government is against the frequent repatriation of almajiris to their respective states of origin in these critical times of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Buni Administration is not in favour of this policy of deporting Almajiris which has been adopted by some states.

The repatriated Almajiris are expected to be absorbed by their various communities after completing the coronavirus incubation period of 14 days.