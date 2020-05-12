Four suspects arrested for Child trafficking have been paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu .

They were among other suspects paraded for various crimes at the command.

The Police boss said the suspects were picked from various parts of the state, mostly for violating the lockdown and social distancing order by the president.

“During the lockdown period, Lagos State Police Command succeeded in arresting 2,310 violators of lockdown order. We charged 2,185, released 125 suspects, who are mostly under age offenders. impounded 2,092 vehicles, comprising 800 private vehicles and 1,292 commercial vehicles,” CP Odumosu said.

CP Odumosu said the suspected child trafficking syndicate were arrested at Anthony Oke pin down point when a Toyota Sienna SUV carrying seven passengers was intercepted.

Among the passengers coming from Orlu were, one Patrick Mbama and Ogechi Chinonso Ekwebele with a suspected stolen baby said to be about one month old. Upon questioning, the two claimed that a childless couple in Lagos had paid for the baby.

“The name of the child’s parent as contained in the birth certificate recovered is that of the buyers. The Baby’s date of birth is 23/03/2020. The biological parents of the Baby were traced. while the suspects will be charged to Court,” the CP said.

Also three pistols and two axes were some of items recovered from suspected cultists arrested in a club during the lockdown.