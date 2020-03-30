The Task Force set up by the state Government says it might be forced to employ stiffer measures if peoplecontinue to defy Government’s “stay at home order” for the next few days.

The taskforce said Coronavirus pandemic will be easily brought under control if people adhere strictly to Government’s “stay at home order” for the next few days.

Few days ago, Osun State Government placed a ban on Public gatherings of any form to prevent the spread of Corona virus pandemic.

To many residents, it was an unexpected directive, but they are now complying due to enforcement.

A visit to some churches on Sunday by our Correspondent showed that none of them opened for Service as against last week where people were forced to end their Church services abruptly.

Meanwhile at a different location, the task force seized these Rams being used for fighting Competition by some youths and handed same to the nearest police.

All the people met at the clubs were sent out and warned to stay at their homes as directed.

Members of the task force expressed their displeasure and called for cooperation of people as total lockdown of the state come into effect on Tuesday.