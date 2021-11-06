We will stop vote buying during Anambra Governorship Election -EFCC

Breaking News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is ready to combat the phenomenon of vote buying during the ongoing Anambra State Governorship Election.
The Enugu Zonal commander of the agency, Oshodi Johnson, says the agency is on ground to put a stop to the practice and ensure an election free of inducement in the state.
According to him the agency will work with all stakeholders to ensure the credibility of the vote.