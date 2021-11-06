Breaking News

We will stop vote buying during Anambra Governorship Election -EFCC

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: We are ready to combat vote buying -EFCC EFCC Enugu ZONAL COMMANDER, Oshodi Johnson
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is ready to combat the phenomenon of vote buying during the ongoing Anambra State Governorship Election.

The Enugu Zonal commander of the agency, Oshodi Johnson, says the agency is on ground to put a stop to the practice and ensure an election free of inducement in the state.
According to him the agency will work with all stakeholders to ensure the credibility of the vote.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

2019 U17-AFCON: CAF disqualifies guinea for fielding over aged players

TVCN
May 21, 2019

Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has hailed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) (more…)…

Arms seizure: Third Customs officer turns himself in for investigation

TVCN
Feb 4, 2017

The Nigerian customs officer declared wanted by the agency has turned himself in for investigation.…

I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom

TVCN
Jul 30, 2018

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed the impeachment notice by eight lawmakers, saying he is…

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Rehabilitation begins today

TVCN
Sep 2, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNjPsIz_kw4&feature=youtu.be

TVC News Special Reports

Former AGF, Mohammed Adoke’s trial continues in Abuja

02 Mar 2021 12.35 pm

The trial of a former Attorney General of…

Continue reading

Civil Servant Forfeits Property to FG in Yola

19 Nov 2020 6.16 pm

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting…

Continue reading

Court declines to make forfeiture order on Saraki’s properties

08 Jun 2020 10.39 pm

A federal high court in Lagos has declined…

Continue reading