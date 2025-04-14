The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum has declared that the party is not prepared to join any coalition or merger, amid recent speculations of possible party alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was made in a communique issued at the end of the Forum’s meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum Bala Mohammed, who read the communique clarified that rather, the PDP remains open to welcoming individuals, parties, and groups committed to rescuing Nigeria and promoting good governance,

“The Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, as a major opposition party, it welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” the communique read.

Regarding the National Secretary position, following a recent Supreme Court judgment, the forum recommended that the Deputy National Secretary act in the position pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive Secretary from the South East.

On the security front, the Forum expressed grave concerns over the rising insecurity across the country, particularly in Borno, Katsina, Edo, and Plateau States.

It called for a review and reorganization of the nation’s security architecture, advocating a bottom-up approach that empowers sub-national governments to play a more active role in safeguarding their territories.

The Forum also declared their solidarity for suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, amid the current political crisis in the state, and the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The Forum also announced plans to hold a national meeting on May 27, 2025, where a Zoning Committee will be constituted ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for August 28-30, 2025, in Kano.

The communique also listed members of the Zoning and National Convention Committees, with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State named Chairman of the Zoning Committee, and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State heading the National Convention Committee.