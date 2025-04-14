Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has acknowledged significant European support for the country’s electricity sector during talks with EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot in Abuja.

Adelabu outlined three key areas of improvement under the current administration:

Grid expansion to previously unserved regions Renewable energy development, particularly solar and small hydropower projects Transmission upgrades through the $2.3 billion Siemens-backed Presidential Power Initiative

“The Electricity Act 2023 has been transformative,” Adelabu stated, noting Germany’s crucial role in financing transmission projects and Chinese firms’ contributions to distribution upgrades.

The minister reported completion of a pilot phase installing 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations nationwide.

The meeting reinforced ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and EU nations to modernise the country’s power infrastructure, with particular focus on rural electrification through off-grid solutions.