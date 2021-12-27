We will not allow Security issues to be politicised – Imo Government

The Imo State Government says its aware of the futile efforts by some people to whip up public sentiments against it over the arrest of the son in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha Uche Nwosu at an Anglican Church in Eziama-Obire, Nkwere local government area.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the plan is to de-emphasise the possible criminality behind the arrest by playing up the desecration of a church.

For the avoidance of doubt, while the government believes that no stone should be spared in the effort to rid the State of criminality and banditry, it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies

The Government noted that the arrest of Nwosu within the church premises could have been avoided and therefore stands condemned.

Regretting the manner the arrest was made, the Government emphasized that since it was purely a security matter, the full reason why such an action was taken will eventually unfold and perhaps guide the public better.

Government therefore wishes to appeal to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies.

The Statement further noted that Governor Hope Uzodinma holds the Anglican Communion in very high esteem and will never support any act that will disrespect her reverential status as a place of Divine worship.

Assuring that Government will continue to protect the interest of citizens of the state while not impeding the work of security agencies.