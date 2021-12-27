Arrest of Nwosu in Church is a desecration of God’s Sanctuary – Anglican Church

The Anglican Communion in Imo State has described the police invasion of it’s church in Eziama-Obire to arrest the son in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha as black Sunday and desecration of God’s sanctuary.



In a Statement by Archbishop, Province of Owerri, David Onuoha, while condemning the action noted that the police jumped inside the church in a gestapo style when the service was in full session.

The Archbishop described police action as reprehensible, primitive, and highly uncivilized.

According to him, the Church is at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the winds and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in the matter.

Archbishop Onuoha explained that the officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving, when armed men stormed the church.

The statement further noted that as much as the Church is not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state, the Church is gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused and completely disorganized by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people.

The sporadic gunshots outside the church building sent worshippers scampering in different directions, signaling an abrupt and chaotic end of the service.

While the church is in support of and have always been praying for the success of the security personnel in the daunting task and challenge of securing lives and property in the state, the Archbishop warned that such acts as the one in issue are capable of worsening the security challenges being currently faced.