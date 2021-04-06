Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman has said that the Catalan giants are ‘going to do everything they possibly can’ to convince Lionel Messi to sign a new deal at the club.

The Argentina international’s current agreement at Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June.

The Barca talisman continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City on a free transfer.

Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly becoming increasingly confident of keeping hold of the 33-year-old, with contract talks due to take place in the near future.