Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday inspected site of one of the three recently approved State Universities by the National University Commission (NUC) ahead of take off.

NUC had on March 26 approved the establishment of three university for Delta State.

The Universities are University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba; and Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

Before now, the state government runs only one university – Delta State University, Abraka and three polytechnics.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, while presenting the licences of the new institutions to the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in Abuja on Friday, said the development would increase access to higher education.