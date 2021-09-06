We will continue to balance appointments between Christians and Muslims – Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has stated that his administration will continue to balance political appointments in the state between Christians and Muslims.

The governor stated this at the 1443/2021 Hijrah Luncheon held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to him, “I’d like to take advantage of today’s event to address some of the issues that have been raised. Every time I read what people are saying on social media, those who know how we ran our campaign in 2019 would admit that we did not abuse anyone”.

The governor stated that every action made by his administration has been in accordance with the state’s plan, which has been in place since the beginning of his administration.

“I am saying today again, go and look at the document. All the things we are doing now have been documented and we are just following the roadmap”, he noted.

The governor denied a recent report he delayed the approval of the documents of some Muslims that were supposed to be judges in the state, describing it as rumours that are baseless.

“I will continue to balance appointments between the Christians and Muslim faithful.

“I have reappointed seven commissioners and, for the remaining 10 commissioners, you can rest, assured that it will be a balanced appointment, Governor Seyi Makinde emphasized.

“I challenge anyone here today to go to our neighboring states. If you see anything better that what we are doing in Oyo State, let me know and I will ensure I adjust”.