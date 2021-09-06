Breaking News

INEC declares support for questioning of judges over conflicting orders

Latest news in Nigeria is thatINEC declares supports for questioning of judges over conflicting orders

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu says the commission is in support of the move by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, questioning six judges on the conflicting orders from their courts.

Mr Mahmoud said this at INEC quarterly meeting with political parties in Abuja.

With the benefit of technology, the commission has been providing detailed information on the cumulative distribution of registered voters by age, occupation, gender and disability on weekly basis.

Speaking further at the event, Professor Mahmoud said: “we hope leaders of political parties will use the information in articulating your manifestos and planning your campaigns to target the concerns of specific categories of citizens.

“For instance, in terms of age, young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 constitute 65% of new registrants and 72% of completed registrations so far.

“In terms of occupation, students constitute 32% of the new registrants and 42% of completed registrations and remain the largest category since the exercise began 11 weeks ago

“As of 7am today, Monday 6th September 2021, 2,729,819 fresh voters have pre-registered online,” the INEC chairman said.

